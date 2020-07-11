/
apartments with washer dryer
44 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with washer-dryer
74 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
21 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
12 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
20 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
28 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
2 Units Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1279 sqft
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.
1 Unit Available
225 Zelkova Road
225 Zelkova Road, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1905 sqft
225 Zelkova Road Available 08/01/20 225 Zelkova Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/c39be0d0b3 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Wyndham Plantation.
1 Unit Available
281 Raven Terrace
281 Raven Terrace, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
Great location. City of Williamsburg. 2 bedrooms plus Loft 2.5 baths. Great Room with access to private patio. Large Eat'n Kitchen with Pantry and all appliances. 1 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
280-B Patriot Lane
280 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Available NOW! VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited.
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
1003 Settlement
1003 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
MAJOR RENOVATION COMPLETE!! READ THE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION !!ABSOLUTELY the BEST VALUE in WILLIAMSBURG!!...Ready To RENT!!!.....Great TownHome located within the William & Mary Footprint in the City Of Williamsburg.
1 Unit Available
290 H Patriot Lane
290 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1188 sqft
290 H Patriot Lane Available 09/15/20 290 H Patriot Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/4a18faa062 Exceptional value! First floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in Patriot Condos.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
128 Sharps Road
128 Sharps Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
128 Sharps Road Available 07/13/20 128 Sharps Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/d2858f100c Newly renovated- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath contemporary single-family home located in The Meadows.
1 Unit Available
3801 Staffordshire Lane
3801 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1020 sqft
3801 Staffordshire Lane Available 08/07/20 3801 Staffordshire Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/7ab7c730f2 TONS OF UPGRADES! This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
136 W. Semple Road
136 West Semple Road, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
804 sqft
136 W. Semple Road Available 08/14/20 136 W. Semple Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE:https://showmojo.com/l/912c8e90e8 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located off of Hubbard Lane in York County.
1 Unit Available
4602 Town Creek Drive
4602 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2600 sqft
Luxurious all Brick Townhome in the Heart of New Town. Walk to shops, theater, restaurants, Barnes & Noble, Trader Joes, Doctor offices, Work, etc.
1 Unit Available
4345 New Town Avenue
4345 New Town Avenue, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Condo with Great Room, Kitchen, Balcony, All appliances.
1 Unit Available
5430 Skalak Drive
5430 Skalak Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Over 1400 sq.ft. Very convenient to shopping, interstate, Colonial Williamsburg, etc.
1 Unit Available
5111 Center Street
5111 Center Street, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to be in the center of it all in New Town. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo that lives like a town home with your own entrance to the home.
1 Unit Available
4965 Trailside
4965 Trailside, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Meticulously maintained Very New Flexible living w masters on first and third floor. Convenient to Food Shopping, Restaurants, Retail Stores, Health Care, Movies and Rts. 199/64. Park like setting....a place you will be proud to call home.
1 Unit Available
115 Leon Drive
115 Leon Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1876 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom home in established neighborhood that offers a kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast area, living room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
5576 Brixton Road
5576 Brixton Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
2176 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom home in Kensington Woods! Featuring spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen offers SS appliances. Available April 7th!
1 Unit Available
4002 Midlands Road
4002 Midlands Road, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
End unit. Close to parking. Lovely 2 large bedroom townhouse close to William & Mary & Colonial Williamsburg. Living room, dining room combo with private fenced patio area.
