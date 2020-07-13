Apartment List
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Williamsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$959
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$888
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$933
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
22 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 131

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
74 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
28 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Zelkova Road
225 Zelkova Road, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1905 sqft
225 Zelkova Road Available 08/01/20 225 Zelkova Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/c39be0d0b3 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Wyndham Plantation.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
281 Raven Terrace
281 Raven Terrace, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
Great location. City of Williamsburg. 2 bedrooms plus Loft 2.5 baths. Great Room with access to private patio. Large Eat'n Kitchen with Pantry and all appliances. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
408 Idlewood Lane
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/11/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
105 Chanticleer Court
105 Chanticleer Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2047 sqft
Lovely Center Unit Townhome with upgrades throughout. Living Room with gas fireplace and access to Deck, Dining Room with Columns, Kitchen with Walk In Pantry and Breakfast Bar.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Sharps Road
128 Sharps Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
128 Sharps Road Available 07/13/20 128 Sharps Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/d2858f100c Newly renovated- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath contemporary single-family home located in The Meadows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3801 Staffordshire Lane
3801 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1020 sqft
3801 Staffordshire Lane Available 08/07/20 3801 Staffordshire Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/7ab7c730f2 TONS OF UPGRADES! This 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Barrett Place
112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3432 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4602 Town Creek Drive
4602 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2600 sqft
Luxurious all Brick Townhome in the Heart of New Town. Walk to shops, theater, restaurants, Barnes & Noble, Trader Joes, Doctor offices, Work, etc.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5430 Skalak Drive
5430 Skalak Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Over 1400 sq.ft. Very convenient to shopping, interstate, Colonial Williamsburg, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4464 Lydias Drive
4464 Lydias Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1864 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 story home in New Town features oversized one car garage! Room on first floor would make an excellent office and 2 master suites on the third floor. Wood flooring on first 2 levels. Beautiful view of the park area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
115 Leon Drive
115 Leon Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1876 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom home in established neighborhood that offers a kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast area, living room and dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Williamsburg, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Williamsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

