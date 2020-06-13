/
3 bedroom apartments
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA
25 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
1 Unit Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1085 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
12 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
36 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
2410 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
5 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1197 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
715 Lafayette Street
715 Lafayette Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
715 Lafayette Street - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home located within short distance to The College of William and Mary. This home has hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer hookups.
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
106 Indian Springs Road
106 Indian Springs Road, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
952 sqft
106 Indian Springs Road Available 08/01/20 106 Indian Springs Rd. - Close to campus!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home on corner lot in downtown Colonial Williamsburg.
Second Street
1 Unit Available
111 Washington Street
111 Washington Street, Williamsburg, VA
Historic Home Near Colonial Willaimsburg & WM - Remarks Public Remarks:Rare opportunity to rent a spacious and exquisitely furnished historic house build by Colonial Williamsburg! This house, formerly the oldest continuously run Bed and Breakfast in
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/21/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
211 John Pinckney Lane
211 John Pinckney Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
211 John Pinckney Lane Available 07/10/20 211 John Pinckney Lane Williamsburg, VA 23185 - New GRANITE counters to be installed before occupancy. this beautiful ranch home offer one floor living with many upgrades.
1 Unit Available
904 Westgate Circle
904 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
904 Westgate Cir - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in Westgate at Williamsburg.
Port Anne
1 Unit Available
6 Hague Close
6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .
1 Unit Available
4031 Prospect Street
4031 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1923 sqft
4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades.
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
4113 Prospect Street Available 07/01/20 Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
240 N. Boundary Street Unit 6
240 N Boundary St, Williamsburg, VA
240 N. Boundary Street Unit 6 Available 07/06/20 240 North Boundary Street - not available to undergraduates - 4 bedroom 3 bath townhome located in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg.
Second Street
1 Unit Available
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
608 Promenade Ln
608 Promenade Ln, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: New (2019) built townhouse open concept featuring living room, dining room, u-shaped step saving kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; family room & powder room on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
208 Matoaka Court
208 Matoaka Court, Williamsburg, VA
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 baths ranch in the City of Williamsburg with an additional play-workshop room plus a beautiful sunroom. All on a large peaceful lot. Conveniently located close to William & Mary and the Historic Area.
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
206 Rolfe Road
206 Rolfe Road, Williamsburg, VA
This remarkable 3 Story brick home is nestled in a 3.21 acre lot in the City of Williamsburg. The amazing wrap around deck overlooks a large back yard and wooded wonderland.
1 Unit Available
120 Chanticleer Court
120 Chanticleer Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2118 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom condo in the City of Williamsburg.
