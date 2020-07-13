/
pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA
74 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$959
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
4 Units Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$888
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
5 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$933
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
22 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
13 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
12 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
8 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
28 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
1 Unit Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.
1 Unit Available
306 C Patriot Lane
306 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
306 C Patriot Lane Available 09/07/20 306 C Patriot - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/915ed880f8 First floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium with approximately 1020 Square feet of living space.
1 Unit Available
Second Street
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/2be75620b1 STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
408 Idlewood Lane
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street.
1 Unit Available
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and historic area. (RLNE5767910)
1 Unit Available
290 H Patriot Lane
290 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1188 sqft
290 H Patriot Lane Available 09/15/20 290 H Patriot Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/4a18faa062 Exceptional value! First floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in Patriot Condos.
1 Unit Available
128 Sharps Road
128 Sharps Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
128 Sharps Road Available 07/13/20 128 Sharps Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/d2858f100c Newly renovated- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath contemporary single-family home located in The Meadows.
1 Unit Available
3801 Staffordshire Lane
3801 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1020 sqft
3801 Staffordshire Lane Available 08/07/20 3801 Staffordshire Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/7ab7c730f2 TONS OF UPGRADES! This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
3826 Staffordshire Lane
3826 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Townhouse, 2 big bedrooms with lots of closet space, 1.5 bath, spacious living room and good size backyard. 5 Minutes from William and Mary, 2 minutes to Monticello Dr., 7 minutes to Highway 64 and 1 min to Rt 199.
1 Unit Available
5215 Center Street #305
5215 Center Street, James City County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5215 Center Street #305 Available 09/04/20 5215 Center Street # 305 - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/5b5eb98058 New Town Condo! Entry area, living room, dining room w/wood floors, carpet in bedroom, blinds and central heat/air.
1 Unit Available
112 Barrett Place
112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3432 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.
1 Unit Available
136 W. Semple Road
136 West Semple Road, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
804 sqft
136 W. Semple Road Available 08/14/20 136 W. Semple Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE:https://showmojo.com/l/912c8e90e8 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located off of Hubbard Lane in York County.
1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9fda70d089 Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
5311 Rhoda Lane
5311 Rhoda Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1062 sqft
5311 Rhoda Lane Available 07/13/20 5311 Rhoda Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188 - Step into this adorable 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch home that is tucked away on a quiet cul de sac! Just across the street from New Town, this home offers a covered front
