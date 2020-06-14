Apartment List
VA
williamsburg
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Williamsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
34 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
2410 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1197 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
750 sqft
Colonial Pines Apartments in Williamsburg, VA is convenient to everything in the city. We are just minutes from the College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Area and the outlets and I-64 is just a mile away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
16 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$979
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 John Pinckney Lane
211 John Pinckney Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
211 John Pinckney Lane Available 07/10/20 211 John Pinckney Lane Williamsburg, VA 23185 - New GRANITE counters to be installed before occupancy. this beautiful ranch home offer one floor living with many upgrades.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4031 Prospect Street
4031 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1923 sqft
4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B Available 07/08/20 281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and historic area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Anne
1 Unit Available
6 Hague Close
6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Westgate Circle
904 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
904 Westgate Cir - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in Westgate at Williamsburg.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Second Street
1 Unit Available
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
608 Promenade Ln
608 Promenade Ln, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: New (2019) built townhouse open concept featuring living room, dining room, u-shaped step saving kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; family room & powder room on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3826 Staffordshire Lane
3826 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Townhouse, 2 big bedrooms with lots of closet space, 1.5 bath, spacious living room and good size backyard. 5 Minutes from William and Mary, 2 minutes to Monticello Dr., 7 minutes to Highway 64 and 1 min to Rt 199.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Barrett Place
112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3432 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5215 Center Street #402
5215 Center Street, James City County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
5215 Center Street #402 Available 07/03/20 5215 Center Street #402 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condominium is conveniently located in the center of New Town! This secure mid-rise building features a beautiful home with private patio that is within

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 King Henry Way
110 King Henry Way, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1665 sqft
110 King Henry Way Available 06/15/20 110 King Henry Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188 - Beautifully upgraded Ranch home in very convenient location! Hardwood throughout, Stainless kitchen appliances & new light fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet. All one level brick home on a cul-de-sac.
City Guide for Williamsburg, VA

Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Williamsburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Williamsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

