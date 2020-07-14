Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage concierge conference room dog park pool table

Located next to The Shops at High Street, the dazzling homes and townhomes of Sterling Manor Apartments exemplify the joys of living in Williamsburg, VA. Every home is elevator accessible with fine dining, shopping and entertainment mere moments away. The community is located in a premier area dating to the early Colonial period, yet the homes themselves are unequivocally modern and luxurious. Marvel at the scenic beauty of Virginia's original capital and then enter the controlled-access community to take in stately architecture that adds class to the community's up-to-date amenities, including a resort-style pool, fully equipped business center and cyber lounge. Encounter impeccable taste and style when you tour Sterling Manor's spacious apartments and townhomes. Each home's high-end kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Options such as balconies, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets are also available, yet every home comes with touches that make everyday ...