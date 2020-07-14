All apartments in Williamsburg
Sterling Manor

155 Sterling Manor Dr · (757) 300-5946
Location

155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3204 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5213 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,938

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
concierge
conference room
dog park
pool table
Located next to The Shops at High Street, the dazzling homes and townhomes of Sterling Manor Apartments exemplify the joys of living in Williamsburg, VA. Every home is elevator accessible with fine dining, shopping and entertainment mere moments away. The community is located in a premier area dating to the early Colonial period, yet the homes themselves are unequivocally modern and luxurious. Marvel at the scenic beauty of Virginia's original capital and then enter the controlled-access community to take in stately architecture that adds class to the community's up-to-date amenities, including a resort-style pool, fully equipped business center and cyber lounge. Encounter impeccable taste and style when you tour Sterling Manor's spacious apartments and townhomes. Each home's high-end kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Options such as balconies, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets are also available, yet every home comes with touches that make everyday ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Other. Detached Garage. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Manor have any available units?
Sterling Manor has 13 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sterling Manor have?
Some of Sterling Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Manor is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Manor offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Manor offers parking.
Does Sterling Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Manor have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Manor has a pool.
Does Sterling Manor have accessible units?
No, Sterling Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterling Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterling Manor has units with air conditioning.
