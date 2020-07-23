/
/
williamsburg county
78 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
23 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
16 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
750 sqft
Colonial Pines Apartments in Williamsburg, VA is convenient to everything in the city. We are just minutes from the College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Area and the outlets and I-64 is just a mile away.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. New hardwood laminate flooring throughout! New dishwasher. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
408 Idlewood Lane
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/11/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
280-B Patriot Lane
280 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Available NOW! VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1801 Westgate Circle
1801 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
1801 Westgate Circle Available 08/01/20 1801 Westgate Circle - Roommate Needed - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/a69e83d019 Seeking Roommate for owner occupied condo located in Westgate Condos.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Second Street
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/2be75620b1 STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1004 Settlement Drive
1004 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
1004 Settlement Drive Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on second floor - AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedrooms 2 bath, sunroom. Living space on 2nd floor Please call Jim Halstead with questions or to set up a showing 757-814-3031 (RLNE1857714)
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
130 Berkeley Lane
130 Berkeley Lane, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3851 sqft
Location!! Corner lot in Walnut Hills. Sprawling one level 4-bedrooms, 4 full bathroom ranch style home. Flowing floor plan. 3-fireplaces, hardwood flooring and plenty of storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 Settlement Drive
1002 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
877 sqft
Location!! Open 1st floor Condo in Bristol Commons. Convenient to Colonial Williamsburg, 199. 1 Bedroom, 1 full Bath. Spacious living and dining with view to kitchen with all appliances. Pull out drawers within lower kitchen cabinets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
299 Patriot Lane
299 Patriot Lane, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1015 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy in Patriot Lane Condominiums! This 1st level condo is bright and open, featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining room right with
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg County
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,122
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$956
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
11 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3826 Staffordshire Lane
3826 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Townhouse, 2 big bedrooms with lots of closet space, 1.5 bath, spacious living room and good size backyard. 5 Minutes from William and Mary, 2 minutes to Monticello Dr., 7 minutes to Highway 64 and 1 min to Rt 199.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
803 Lantern Place
803 West Tam-O-Shanter Boulevard, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2150 sqft
803 Lantern Place Available 08/15/20 803 Lantern Place, Williamsburg - Available 8/15 - Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath offering 2,150 SqFt of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Rhine Court
100 Rhine Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
100 Rhine Court Available 08/14/20 3 Bedrooms with a Loft and 2.5 Bathrooms! - 3 Bedrooms with a Loft area, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home, 1590 sqft Built 2003. Nice open Floor plan to include Eat in Kitchen, Dining and Family Area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Williamsburg County start at $750/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Williamsburg County area include Hampton University, University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Newport News have apartments for rent.
