17 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williamsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
$
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$979
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
$
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
27 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
2410 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Settlement Drive
404 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1148 sqft
404 Settlement Drive Available 07/06/20 404 Settlement Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Bristol Commons. Property includes stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer and fireplace.

1 Unit Available
6 Hague Close
6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .
1 Unit Available
5215 Center Street #402
5215 Center Street, James City County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
5215 Center Street #402 Available 07/03/20 5215 Center Street #402 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condominium is conveniently located in the center of New Town! This secure mid-rise building features a beautiful home with private patio that is within

1 Unit Available
5112 Greenwich Mews
5112 Greenwich Mews, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1782 sqft
5112 Greenwich Mews Available 08/07/20 5112 Greenwich Mews - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home at The Mews.

1 Unit Available
5213 Foundation Street
5213 Foundation St, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1167 sqft
Luxury single level living on The Park in the heart of New Town. Secure elevator access from street level lobby & private parking garage, health & fitness room, gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, ceramic tile in baths, 9' ceilings, balconies.
1 Unit Available
306 High Point Rd.
306 High Point Road, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2246 sqft
306 High Point Rd. Available 06/15/20 Penniman East - York County Schools: Magruder, Queens Lake and Bruton 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths, fenced in back yard.

1 Unit Available
1402 Braemar
1402 Braemar Crk, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
BEST RENTAL in WILLIAMSBURG!!!Don't Miss This!!! Best Location for Schools, Stores, Transportation, Recreation and "Up-Scale" LIVING!!!. Just Painted and Of Course well maintained.

1 Unit Available
6931 Chancery Lane
6931 Chancery Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1742 sqft
Enjoy the Resort Lifestyle of Colonial Heritage, 55+ active adult community! Easy living ranch with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Backs to the golf course.
1 Unit Available
459 Old Colonial Way
459 Old Colonial Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Apartment is centrally located in a great community near public schools, directly across the street from Fort Eustis, Army base.

1 Unit Available
2920 Kitchums Pond Road
2920 Kitchums Pond Road, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4596 sqft
Custom-built 4BR 3.5BA home with spectacular attention to detail. Living room with built-ins and fireplace, spacious dining room, kitchen with center island, granite counters, double ovens, and open to the family room with fireplace.
City Guide for Williamsburg, VA

Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Williamsburg, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williamsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

