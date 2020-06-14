17 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with gym
1 of 131
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 3
1 of 49
Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.
Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williamsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.