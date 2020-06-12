/
2 bedroom apartments
37 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA
36 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1192 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
19 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
26 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
5 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$919
756 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
12 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1075 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
3 Units Available
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
750 sqft
Colonial Pines Apartments in Williamsburg, VA is convenient to everything in the city. We are just minutes from the College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Area and the outlets and I-64 is just a mile away.
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
6 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
1 Unit Available
376 Merrimac Trail
376 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo overlooking park-like setting. Freshly painted with new kitchen floors! Available for move in NOW! Third Floor Unit.
1 Unit Available
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B Available 07/08/20 281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and historic area.
1 Unit Available
404 Settlement Drive
404 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1148 sqft
404 Settlement Drive Available 07/06/20 404 Settlement Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Bristol Commons. Property includes stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer and fireplace.
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
114 Griffin Avenue
114 Griffin Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
864 sqft
114 Griffin Avenue Available 08/01/20 114 Griffin Ave - "2020-2021 OFF CAMPUS HOUSING" One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg!
1 Unit Available
280-B Patriot Lane
280 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
280-B Patriot Lane Available 08/01/20 VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited.
Mimosa Drive
1 Unit Available
708 South Henry Street #10
708 S Henry St, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
708 South Henry Street #10 Available 08/14/20 708 #10 S Henry Street - Two bedroom 2 bath condo located in Campus Court in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg and within short distance of The College of William and Mary.
1 Unit Available
284 Raven Terrace
284 Raven Terrace, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1429 sqft
This gorgeous second story condo has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room with sliding doors that open to an upper balcony.
1 Unit Available
1003 Settlement
1003 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
MAJOR RENOVATION COMPLETE!! READ THE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION !!ABSOLUTELY the BEST VALUE in WILLIAMSBURG!!...Ready To RENT!!!.....Great TownHome located within the William & Mary Footprint in the City Of Williamsburg.
1 Unit Available
1106 Settlement
1106 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
New carpet, new paint, new stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and granite counter-tops. Awesome location, close to shopping and dining. No pets. Email kaylaj@lnf.com to view!!
1 Unit Available
708 South Henry Street
708 South Henry Street, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Fully furnished and completely renovated Two bedroom 2 bath condo located in Campus Court in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg.
1 Unit Available
299 Patriot Lane
299 Patriot Lane, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1015 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy in Patriot Lane Condominiums! This 1st level condo is bright and open, featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining room right with
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
3826 Staffordshire Lane
3826 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Townhouse, 2 big bedrooms with lots of closet space, 1.5 bath, spacious living room and good size backyard. 5 Minutes from William and Mary, 2 minutes to Monticello Dr., 7 minutes to Highway 64 and 1 min to Rt 199.
1 Unit Available
4407 Lydias Drive
4407 Lydias Drive, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
4407 Lydias Drive Available 07/01/20 4407 Lydias Drive - Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath End Unit Town Home located in New Town, with nearby shopping, dining and entertainment.
