64 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with balcony
Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.
Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Williamsburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.