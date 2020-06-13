Apartment List
/
VA
/
williamsburg
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$979
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 131

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
36 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
2410 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1197 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
608 Promenade Ln
608 Promenade Ln, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: New (2019) built townhouse open concept featuring living room, dining room, u-shaped step saving kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; family room & powder room on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
715 Lafayette Street
715 Lafayette Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
715 Lafayette Street - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home located within short distance to The College of William and Mary. This home has hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Second Street
1 Unit Available
111 Washington Street
111 Washington Street, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Historic Home Near Colonial Willaimsburg & WM - Remarks Public Remarks:Rare opportunity to rent a spacious and exquisitely furnished historic house build by Colonial Williamsburg! This house, formerly the oldest continuously run Bed and Breakfast in

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/21/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 John Pinckney Lane
211 John Pinckney Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
211 John Pinckney Lane Available 07/10/20 211 John Pinckney Lane Williamsburg, VA 23185 - New GRANITE counters to be installed before occupancy. this beautiful ranch home offer one floor living with many upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Anne
1 Unit Available
6 Hague Close
6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4031 Prospect Street
4031 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1923 sqft
4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
4113 Prospect Street Available 07/01/20 Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
114 Griffin Avenue
114 Griffin Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
864 sqft
114 Griffin Avenue Available 08/01/20 114 Griffin Ave - "2020-2021 OFF CAMPUS HOUSING" One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Second Street
1 Unit Available
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
284 Raven Terrace
284 Raven Terrace, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1429 sqft
This gorgeous second story condo has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room with sliding doors that open to an upper balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
206 Rolfe Road
206 Rolfe Road, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
4282 sqft
This remarkable 3 Story brick home is nestled in a 3.21 acre lot in the City of Williamsburg. The amazing wrap around deck overlooks a large back yard and wooded wonderland.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
605 Wythe Lane
605 Wythe Lane, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4440 sqft
Welcome home to this gem of a colonial home located in the Historic Chandler Court area of Williamsburg, close to Merchants Square. This home boasts of detail and beauty. Available for no longer than 1 year lease. No pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
299 Patriot Lane
299 Patriot Lane, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1015 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy in Patriot Lane Condominiums! This 1st level condo is bright and open, featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining room right with
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4643 Town Creek Drive
4643 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2480 sqft
Townhome in the city for rent! 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths. Each bedroom has full bath attached. Updated bathrooms through out, extremely well maintained owner occupied property.
City Guide for Williamsburg, VA

Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Williamsburg, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Williamsburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 1 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliamsburg 3 BedroomsWilliamsburg Apartments with Balcony
Williamsburg Apartments with GarageWilliamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilliamsburg Apartments with ParkingWilliamsburg Apartments with Pool
Williamsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerWilliamsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamsburg Luxury PlacesWilliamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA
Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of William and MaryHampton University
University of RichmondChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School