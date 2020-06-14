38 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with hardwood floors
Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.
Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williamsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.