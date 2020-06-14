Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williamsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
$
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
16 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
27 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 Unit Available
715 Lafayette Street
715 Lafayette Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
715 Lafayette Street - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home located within short distance to The College of William and Mary. This home has hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/21/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
4031 Prospect Street
4031 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1923 sqft
4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades.

Second Street
1 Unit Available
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.

1 Unit Available
120 Chanticleer Court
120 Chanticleer Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2118 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom condo in the City of Williamsburg.

1 Unit Available
240 North Boundary Street
240 North Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath townhome located in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. Townhome is conveniently located within a short distance of the public library, shopping, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg

1 Unit Available
932 Foley Drive
932 Foley Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
984 sqft
932 Foley Drive - This property is vacant and can be shown. Adorable and well maintained 3 bedroom home with lots to offer! Property is located very close to restaurants, shopping, William and Mary, The Doctors hospital, and major Highways.

1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet. All one level brick home on a cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
3051 Lake Powell Road
3051 Lake Powell Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
3051 Lake Powell Road Available 08/14/20 3051 Lake Powell Road - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher located in Birchwood Park. Home features single level living, hardwood floors, electric stove, dishwasher, fenced yard and 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
4643 Town Creek Drive
4643 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2480 sqft
Townhome in the city for rent! 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths. Each bedroom has full bath attached. Updated bathrooms through out, extremely well maintained owner occupied property.

1 Unit Available
4921 Settlers Market Boulevard
4921 Settlers Market Boulevard, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2046 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Townhome in New Town, just minutes from The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg, and easy access to R199 and I-64.

1 Unit Available
4464 Lydias Drive
4464 Lydias Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1864 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 story home in New Town features oversized one car garage! Room on first floor would make an excellent office and 2 master suites on the third floor. Wood flooring on first 2 levels. Beautiful view of the park area.

1 Unit Available
5355 Discovery Park Boulevard
5355 Discovery Park Boulevard, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1283 sqft
This 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Townhome in most desirable neighborhood New Town features an open floor plan with wood floors throughout 2nd flr.Kitchen with granite countertops.all appliances including washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
4202 New Town Avenue
4202 New Town Avenue, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2088 sqft
Lovely New Town Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Loft. Living room with fireplace. Dining Area and Open Kitchen on Main Level. 2 Bedrooms each with own Bath. All Hardwood Floors on 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
4466 Lydias Drive
4466 Lydias Drive, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1283 sqft
Located in the heart of New Town, this lovely 2 story town has hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, stand up shower and jetted tub with ceramic tile.

1 Unit Available
5576 Brixton Road
5576 Brixton Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
2176 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom home in Kensington Woods! Featuring spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen offers SS appliances. Available April 7th!
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg

1 Unit Available
302 Farmville Lane
302 Farmville Lane, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1412 sqft
302 Farmville Lane - Charming three bedroom one and a half bath home on large corner lot in a private neighborhood. The property is located in Norge area of Williamsburg. Includes a one-car garage as well as detached storage shed.

1 Unit Available
15 Buford Road
15 Buford Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1904 sqft
15 Buford Road Available 07/15/20 15 Buford Road - Ranch style home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, located in Windsor Forest. This home is set on a great wooded lot with a private backyard.
City Guide for Williamsburg, VA

Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Williamsburg, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williamsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

