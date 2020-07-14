Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Street View Luxury Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
trash valet
cats allowed
parking
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings. And it’s a short walk from all the shopping, dining and services of High Street Center, meaning you’ll enjoy all the conveniences of a true community experience.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $275 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments have any available units?
High Street View Luxury Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does High Street View Luxury Apartments have?
Some of High Street View Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Street View Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
High Street View Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is High Street View Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, High Street View Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, High Street View Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, High Street View Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, High Street View Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, High Street View Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, High Street View Luxury Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does High Street View Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, High Street View Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
