1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
650 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
858 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
876 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
27 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
34 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$979
900 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
