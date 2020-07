Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Colonial Pines Apartments in Williamsburg, VA is convenient to everything in the city. We are just minutes from the College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Area and the outlets and I-64 is just a mile away. We’re a small, friendly community and pet friendly too. Here you’ll find beautifully landscaped grounds with outdoor grills and a swimming pool. We’re a great Williamsburg value. Call today for a tour of our two-bedroom apartments today!