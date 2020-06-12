/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA
38 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1192 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
17 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 Unit Available
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B Available 07/08/20 281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and historic area.
1 Unit Available
404 Settlement Drive
404 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1148 sqft
404 Settlement Drive Available 07/06/20 404 Settlement Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Bristol Commons. Property includes stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
280-B Patriot Lane
280 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
280-B Patriot Lane Available 08/01/20 VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited.
Mimosa Drive
1 Unit Available
708 South Henry Street #10
708 S Henry St, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
708 South Henry Street #10 Available 08/14/20 708 #10 S Henry Street - Two bedroom 2 bath condo located in Campus Court in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg and within short distance of The College of William and Mary.
1 Unit Available
299 Patriot Lane
299 Patriot Lane, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1015 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy in Patriot Lane Condominiums! This 1st level condo is bright and open, featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining room right with
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5215 Center Street #402
5215 Center Street, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
5215 Center Street #402 Available 07/03/20 5215 Center Street #402 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condominium is conveniently located in the center of New Town! This secure mid-rise building features a beautiful home with private patio that is within
1 Unit Available
1510 Queens Way
1510 Queens Way, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1162 sqft
1510 Queens Way - Cozy condo in Lafontaine. Very close to William and Mary and convenient to shopping, 199, and Rte 5. All appliances in kitchen and full size washer/dryer provided. Property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
118 Waters Edge Drive
118 Waters Edge Drive, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2794 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath waterfront property! Hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with bar seating, master bedroom with sitting room & fireplace, walk-in closet, jetted tub.
Results within 10 miles of Williamsburg
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
304 Rivers Ridge Circle
304 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1360 sqft
Corner Town home with fenced in patio. Laminate flooring in living and dining room areas, carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Laundry area is off kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs, with a full bathroom in each. Half bath downstairs.
