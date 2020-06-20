7320 Glenroie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry pool internet access

Fabulous water views in the heart of Norfolk! Convenient to military, ODU and interstate, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom property features an open living area, galley kitchen and bonus office space. Large balcony faces the Lafayette River - enjoy water side benches, in-ground pool, pool house, elevator and other amenities. Rent includes all utilities except internet, also includes basic cable, secure building, onsite laundry and 24-hour doorman and concierge. Sorry, no smoking inside and no pets, firm. Available now!