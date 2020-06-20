All apartments in Norfolk
7320 Glenroie Avenue

Location

7320 Glenroie Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23505
North Shore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Fabulous water views in the heart of Norfolk! Convenient to military, ODU and interstate, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom property features an open living area, galley kitchen and bonus office space. Large balcony faces the Lafayette River - enjoy water side benches, in-ground pool, pool house, elevator and other amenities. Rent includes all utilities except internet, also includes basic cable, secure building, onsite laundry and 24-hour doorman and concierge. Sorry, no smoking inside and no pets, firm. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Glenroie Avenue have any available units?
7320 Glenroie Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 Glenroie Avenue have?
Some of 7320 Glenroie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Glenroie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Glenroie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Glenroie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Glenroie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 7320 Glenroie Avenue offer parking?
No, 7320 Glenroie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7320 Glenroie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Glenroie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Glenroie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7320 Glenroie Avenue has a pool.
Does 7320 Glenroie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7320 Glenroie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Glenroie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Glenroie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
