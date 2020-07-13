All apartments in Norfolk
The Rockefeller Norfolk

130 Brooke Ave · (757) 707-8103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,334

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Rockefeller Norfolk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
package receiving
pet friendly
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
online portal
pool table
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Live the High Life at the Rockefeller. The Rockefeller was built in the early 20th Century with funds given to the City of Norfolk by John D. Rockefeller -- yes, that Rockefeller. It was designed and built to be the most exquisite structure in the entire downtown landscape, and it was frequented by Norfolk's high society. Each step of The Rockefeller's restoration has been marked by careful choices that preserve its luxurious reputation as a historic treasure. Standing proudly in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, The Rockefeller is perfectly situated near a variety of restaurants, shops and theaters. The original, grand architecture of The Rockefeller welcomes you in to modernized interiors to combine the best of the original with the best of the new. Come home to The Rockefeller today and experience old world grandeur and contemporary grandeur in this exquisite living venue.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 – half month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please call for details.
Parking Details: Off street / covered parking in city garage directly across the street. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Rockefeller Norfolk have any available units?
The Rockefeller Norfolk has 2 units available starting at $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The Rockefeller Norfolk have?
Some of The Rockefeller Norfolk's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Rockefeller Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
The Rockefeller Norfolk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Rockefeller Norfolk pet-friendly?
Yes, The Rockefeller Norfolk is pet friendly.
Does The Rockefeller Norfolk offer parking?
Yes, The Rockefeller Norfolk offers parking.
Does The Rockefeller Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Rockefeller Norfolk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Rockefeller Norfolk have a pool?
No, The Rockefeller Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does The Rockefeller Norfolk have accessible units?
No, The Rockefeller Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does The Rockefeller Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Rockefeller Norfolk has units with dishwashers.
