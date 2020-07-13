The Rockefeller Norfolk

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning furnished bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage lobby package receiving pet friendly volleyball court 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access online portal pool table

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Live the High Life at the Rockefeller. The Rockefeller was built in the early 20th Century with funds given to the City of Norfolk by John D. Rockefeller -- yes, that Rockefeller. It was designed and built to be the most exquisite structure in the entire downtown landscape, and it was frequented by Norfolk's high society. Each step of The Rockefeller's restoration has been marked by careful choices that preserve its luxurious reputation as a historic treasure. Standing proudly in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, The Rockefeller is perfectly situated near a variety of restaurants, shops and theaters. The original, grand architecture of The Rockefeller welcomes you in to modernized interiors to combine the best of the original with the best of the new. Come home to The Rockefeller today and experience old world grandeur and contemporary grandeur in this exquisite living venue.