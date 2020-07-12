/
/
/
north shore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:40 PM
283 Apartments for rent in North Shore, Norfolk, VA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
3 Units Available
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4
7705 North Shirland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7410 Muirfield Road
7410 Muirfield Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3190 sqft
West Norfolk - Lockhaven - This elegant century home offers all of the charm of the early 1900's with all of the comforts of the 21st century.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7700 Cortlandt Place
7700 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
**$150 AGENT BONUS IF LEASE BY JUNE 26, 2020**** $150 OFF THE 1ST MONTH RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 26, 2020 ** CHARMING DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ONE IN THE MASTER.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Glenroie Avenue
7320 Glenroie Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous water views in the heart of Norfolk! Convenient to military, ODU and interstate, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom property features an open living area, galley kitchen and bonus office space.
1 of 70
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
7725 Cortlandt Place
7725 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Updated Eat-In Kitchen Fenced Back Yard Storage Shed Included Washer & Dryer Included Convenient to Public Transportation Large Living Room with Sunken Entry Large Full Bathroom Sunken Master Bedroom Carpet and Ceramic Tile Throughout Corner Lot
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7463 Hank Avenue
7463 Hank Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1483 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN NORFOLK, INTERSTATE AND MILITARY BASES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, WALK IN CLOSET AND DECORATIVE (NON FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE). NO PETS. NON SMOKING. MULTI YEAR LEASE CONSIDERED.
Results within 1 mile of North Shore
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
9 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$785
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 OAK GROVE ROAD
515 Oak Grove Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3714 sqft
515 OAK GROVE ROAD Available 08/01/20 Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty - Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty....excellent condition and a true pleasure to tour.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
415 W Little Creek Road
415 West Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1747 sqft
Gorgeous! Shows like model! New everything, New appliances, new kitchen, new designer paint, new hardwood downstairs and new carpets throughout bedrooms. 3BR Plus Bonus Room/Office, 2 full baths. Large Detached Garage/Workshop.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 Windham Road
103 Windham Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2280 sqft
103 Windham Road Available 09/01/20 103 Windham Road - Nicely updated home in sought after Belvedere. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderful master with high ceilings and spacious bathroom. Fenced yard, pets negotiable w/ owner approval.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Ave
104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
343 Woodview Avenue
343 Woodview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom duplex, walking distance to Norfolk Naval Base, convenient to shopping and restaurants. Fenced in backyard. Near ODU. Apply online @ aslettteam.com
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5929 Glenhaven Crescent
5929 Glenhaven Crescent, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1756 sqft
5929 Glenhaven Crescent Available 07/01/20 5929 Glenhaven Crescent - Awesome Capecod, fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen w/ SS appliances, tons of storage, fireplace decorative only.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5905 Hampton Boulevard
5905 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$450
1573 sqft
Rented to ODU students. $450-$500 per bedroom, utilities included! 5 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen, laundry area, and conveniently located to ODU campus.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
243 Greenbrier Avenue
243 Greenbrier Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1099 sqft
Glenwood Park - Available now! Come see this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located just down the street from the Norfolk Naval Base.Updated kitchen, master bedroom has 2 closets! Fenced back yard with storage shed.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7305 Newport Ave.
7305 Newport Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1814 sqft
7305 Newport Ave. Available 05/03/20 - Stunning fully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk. New kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, back splash, stainless appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
114 N Shore Road
114 North Shore Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Cute and clean, well-maintained, 2 story home for rent in Norfolk. 114 N Shore Rd. 3 bed, 1 bath, nearly 1,800 sq ft. Mature trees. Attached (shared) 1 car garage on one side. Inside is bright and lovely. Gleaming hardwood flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
818 Meads Road
818 Meads Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1609 sqft
Great house with open floor plan! Vaulted ceiling and lots of space. Laminate floors throughout first floor. Master Bedroom with private bath on first floor. Close proximity to Norfolk Naval Base and ODU. No smoking within premises.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
232 Woodview Avenue
232 Woodview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2300 sqft
Don't spend your time stuck in traffic, spend it relaxing at home with family. Built in 2016 this home has beautiful finishes throughout including stainless steel appliances. With 2,300 sq ft your family will have plenty of room.