Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:08 PM

4331 Dunning Road

4331 Dunning Road · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4331 Dunning Road, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nice duplex. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Fenced in back yard. Close to base and beaches. Near to shopping. Apply online @aslettteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4331 Dunning Road have any available units?
4331 Dunning Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 4331 Dunning Road currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Dunning Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Dunning Road pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Dunning Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 4331 Dunning Road offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Dunning Road does offer parking.
Does 4331 Dunning Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Dunning Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Dunning Road have a pool?
No, 4331 Dunning Road does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Dunning Road have accessible units?
No, 4331 Dunning Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Dunning Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Dunning Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Dunning Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4331 Dunning Road does not have units with air conditioning.

