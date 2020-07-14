All apartments in Norfolk
The James Apartments
The James Apartments

345 Granby St · (302) 503-5539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 508 · Avail. Oct 6

$961

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 807 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The James Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
online portal
piano room
pool table
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Signature Style in the City. Once known as the James Madison Hotel, The James Apartments brings the glamour of the early 1900s into the future with extensive renovations. The apartment features and community amenities alike offer stunning upgrades to accentuate the chic boutique style of this downtown Norfolk apartment community. Perfectly situated on exciting Granby Street, you'll be just steps away from dining, shopping and entertainment galore. Visit The James Apartments today to experience signature style in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 – half month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details
Parking Details: Covered Parking - Freemason Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The James Apartments have any available units?
The James Apartments has 2 units available starting at $961 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The James Apartments have?
Some of The James Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The James Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The James Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The James Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The James Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The James Apartments offer parking?
No, The James Apartments does not offer parking.
Does The James Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The James Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The James Apartments have a pool?
No, The James Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The James Apartments have accessible units?
No, The James Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The James Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The James Apartments has units with dishwashers.

