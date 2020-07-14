The James Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 – half month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details
Parking Details: Covered Parking - Freemason Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.