Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven Property Amenities business center conference room car charging clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access online portal piano room pool table

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Signature Style in the City. Once known as the James Madison Hotel, The James Apartments brings the glamour of the early 1900s into the future with extensive renovations. The apartment features and community amenities alike offer stunning upgrades to accentuate the chic boutique style of this downtown Norfolk apartment community. Perfectly situated on exciting Granby Street, you'll be just steps away from dining, shopping and entertainment galore. Visit The James Apartments today to experience signature style in the city.