Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool e-payments bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance

Take a Virtual Tour Now!Andover Apartments in Norfolk is a wonderful apartment community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the playground. At Andover Apartments, you're close to transportation, shopping, and area bases. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there's a perfect home for you at Andover Apartments in Norfolk, VA.