192 Apartments for rent in East Ocean View, Norfolk, VA

East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1120 sqft
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
9648 25th Bay St
9648 25th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1342 sqft
Beautiful home located in the award winning East Beach area of Norfolk! Warm sea breezes, community events, fitness center, pool, and even a community dog park awaits you! This lovely home features tons of bright natural light, an open kitchen
9555 15th Bay Street
9555 15th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2700 sqft
Beautiful contemporary detached home 2 blocks to Oceanview beaches. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
2209 E Ocean View Avenue
2209 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath home with large fenced back yard. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Kitchen with Jen Air Range. Master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Convenient to Naval Bases and beach.
4320 Dunning Rd
4320 Dunning Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
845 sqft
Remodeled duplex in East Ocean View area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, private deck and off street parking. New stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer "as is" and becomes tenants responsibility after 30 days. Pets on case by case basis.
9621 12th Bay Street
9621 12th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1707 sqft
Right next to the beach! ready to move in 8/1/20! 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit in a duplex. Near military bases. Very nice condition. Large garage, very high ceilings, very spacious.
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.
9650 Shore Drive
9650 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS BRAND NEW SECOND FLOOR FLAT JUST STEPS TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND BEACH ACCESS. Currently under construction but will be ready August 1, 2020.
9568 28th Bay Street
9568 28th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3000 sqft
9568 28th Bay Street Available 06/01/20 East Beach Home! 2-Car Detached Garage, Pet Friendly, Coastal Community w/Beach Access! Community Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, & More! - Available June 1st! A charming home with 2-car detached garage in the
4645 Pleasant Avenue
4645 Pleasant Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2634 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS AMAZING PROPERTY HAS IT ALL AND IS LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EAST BEACH! 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATH IN THE MAIN HOUSE. CARRIAGE HOUSE HAS 1 BEDROOM APARTEMENT WITH KITCHEN AND FULL BATH.
9628 9th Bay Street
9628 9th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
Sitting just one block from the beach, this amazing craftsman style home is only 4 years old and is better than new. High ceilings and big windows combined with an open floor plan make for tons of natural light.
7922 Shore Drive
7922 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
Coastal condo located in east ocean view. Walk to the beach, gym, restaurants, shopping, marina, and naval base. This home has tons of amenities including private courtyard w/gas fire pit and two grilling stations.
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
1826-213 Kingston Ave. Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom - 1 bath Apartment Available in September - Here is some information about our apartments. The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 a month.
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Andover Apartments in Norfolk is a wonderful apartment community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the playground.
7635 Vicksburg Court
7635 Vicksburg Court, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2550 sqft
7635 Vicksburg Court Available 09/05/20 4 Bedroom Home on the Water! Available 09-05-2020! Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances! - Waterfront Ranch Home! You will love this sprawling brick ranch nestled on Lake
2901 E Malden Avenue
2901 East Malden Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1380 sqft
NICE RANCH HOME ON LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT WITH ENCLOSED CARPORT. HARDWOOD FLOORS WITH TILE BATHROOMS. UNIQUE HOME OFFERS OPTIONS-DINING ROOM WITH DOORS AND CLOSET OR COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM.
1861 Parkview Avenue
1861 Parkview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3198 sqft
Custom built house with stunning upgrades close to the Beach and Bay! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 3,198 square feet on quiet street. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package.
1874 East Ocean View Avenue
1874 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous direct Beachfront Condominium! Enjoy stunning Chesapeake Bay Vistas from this recently renovated top floor unit. Move in ready, has very open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, large deck with back steps to private beach pathway.
1618 Broadfield Road
1618 Broadfield Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1736 sqft
Seasonal rental. Fully furnished. Super cute 2nd floor apartment with screened in porch. If you are staying for a short period of time or a long period of time there is plenty of space for you and your guests.
1708 E Ocean View Avenue
1708 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
UPDATED 2ND STORY WATERFRONT UNIT W/SUNROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, DECK, W/DHOOK UPS. CONVENIENT TO NAVAL STATIONS.
1824 Edgewood AVE
1824 Edgewood Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
THIS LOVELY HOME HAS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, LARGE DINING ROOM & EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS & DOWN. BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE BACKYARD WITH DECK.
2061 E Ocean View Avenue
2061 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained 2 bedroom apt. Gas heat. Convenient to Little Creek Base and Norfolk Naval Base. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay.