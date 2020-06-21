All apartments in Newport News
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

606 Red Hill Rd

606 Red Hill Road · (757) 504-2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA 23602
Palmer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Red Hill Rd · Avail. Aug 15

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices. The 3 story townhome features a 1 car garage and storage on the ground floor, an open living, dining room and kitchen plus 1/2 bath on the second floor, and the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on the third floor. The community includes a pool and clubhouse for residents. Trash and landscaping is included. No smokers. Pets under 30lbs considered.

(RLNE4074688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Red Hill Rd have any available units?
606 Red Hill Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Red Hill Rd have?
Some of 606 Red Hill Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Red Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
606 Red Hill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Red Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Red Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 606 Red Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 606 Red Hill Rd does offer parking.
Does 606 Red Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Red Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Red Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 606 Red Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 606 Red Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 606 Red Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Red Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Red Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
