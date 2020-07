Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave walk in closets bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance dog park

Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities. Your entire family, including your pets, can enjoy the outdoors in our community. Mariners Green Apartments are at the corner of City Center Boulevard, and steps away from the City Center Pedestrian Path that runs the length of the boulevard – providing you convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment at City Center. The proximity to large employers like Ferguson Enterprises, military bases and Christopher Newport University will surely simplify your life, and you can easily get anywhere you need to be by hopping on nearby I-64.