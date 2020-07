Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center coffee bar green community guest suite

Nestled in the heart of Ballston, The View at Liberty Center offers premier services and amenities with a picture-perfect Arlington location. Featuring a luxe-lobby with 24-hour concierge services and a Walk Score of 92, The View is a stylish option just moments outside of DC. Enjoy amenities like a rooftop deck and fire pit, year-round plunge pools and underground garage parking. Come home to LEED Gold certified apartments adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style flooring, stainless steel GE appliances and Nest thermostats. Discover limitless living at The View.