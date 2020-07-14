All apartments in Arlington
The Shell

870 South Greenbrier Street · (703) 810-3661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,319

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shell.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with upgraded appliances and spacious floorplans. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers an amenity package that includes a laundry facility, community room, and professional onsite staff.

Located in prestigious Arlington VA, only minutes from Ballston, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, The Shell boasts close proximity to the Washington DC museums and attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment.

Live the life you always wanted at The Shell Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750-2 months rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Permit, garage: $50/month per space. Covered lot.
Storage Details: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shell have any available units?
The Shell has a unit available for $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shell have?
Some of The Shell's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shell currently offering any rent specials?
The Shell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shell pet-friendly?
No, The Shell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does The Shell offer parking?
Yes, The Shell offers parking.
Does The Shell have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Shell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shell have a pool?
No, The Shell does not have a pool.
Does The Shell have accessible units?
Yes, The Shell has accessible units.
Does The Shell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shell has units with dishwashers.
