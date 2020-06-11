5353 COLUMBIA PIKE 208

Amenities

High Top Living With View Of The City - The Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this 2Bed /2Bath Condo in South Arlington! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Home has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a WINE FRIDGE – perfect for entertaining! End-unit location with private balcony to see amazing views of the vibrant neighborhood. Nice updated bathrooms. Building offers fitness center, pool, secured entry, and laundry facility! Located near Bailey’s Crossroads with TONS of shopping and places to eat! Easy access to Public transportation, I-395, 50, & 7. $50 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance reduction fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. Pets case-by-case. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Suvo at 571-306-3OO6 (text for faster response).



