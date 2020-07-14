Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Welcome to beautiful Key Gardens Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are of course complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a amenity package that includes a laundry facility, clubhouse, resident services and professional onsite staff.



Located in prestigious Arlington VA, only minutes from Ballston, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, Key Gardens Apartments boasts close proximity to the Washington DC museums and attractions, fine restaurants, offices