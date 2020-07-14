All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Key Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Key Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Key Gardens

5121 Columbia Pike · (703) 546-9755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5125-01 · Avail. now

$1,334

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Key Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to beautiful Key Gardens Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are of course complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a amenity package that includes a laundry facility, clubhouse, resident services and professional onsite staff.

Located in prestigious Arlington VA, only minutes from Ballston, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, Key Gardens Apartments boasts close proximity to the Washington DC museums and attractions, fine restaurants, offices

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750 based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Key Gardens have any available units?
Key Gardens has a unit available for $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Key Gardens have?
Some of Key Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Key Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Key Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Key Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Key Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Key Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Key Gardens offers parking.
Does Key Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Key Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Key Gardens have a pool?
No, Key Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Key Gardens have accessible units?
No, Key Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Key Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Key Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Key Gardens?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity