Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court community garden game room green community pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Columbia Crossing Apartments is located along Columbia Pike in Arlington and convenient to everything from Bailey's Crossroads to The Pentagon to Clarendon. We are close to Towers Park, with tennis courts, baseball fields, a playground, and a dog run. Catch a ride on our complimentary shuttle service to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City which is renowned for great shopping and eclectic restaurants and bars. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances, new countertops, white-on-white cabinetry, new bath vanity and environmentally friendly finishes. At Columbia Crossing Apartments, your smoke-free home is right in the heart of it all.