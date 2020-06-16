989 BUCHANAN STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking bike storage garage

TOP FLOOR largest unit in building with 927 Square feet of living space! Apartment features loads of amenities! Huge modern kitchen! Nearly floor to ceiling windows makes this unit bright and airy! Huge master suite with private full bath & walk-in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious. Washer and dryer in unit! Assigned 1 car garage parking! Amenities includes gym, large outdoor terrace with fire pit, bike storage, & meeting room/club room, & more! Just blocks from the new Harris Teeter shopping center! Metro Bus right in front of building! With-in minutes to the new Amazon headquarters! Be sure to check out the bike storage room, gym, club house, garage space on P1 #22, and Terrace.