Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:57 AM

989 BUCHANAN STREET S

989 South Buchanan Street · (703) 430-6170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

989 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
TOP FLOOR largest unit in building with 927 Square feet of living space! Apartment features loads of amenities! Huge modern kitchen! Nearly floor to ceiling windows makes this unit bright and airy! Huge master suite with private full bath & walk-in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious. Washer and dryer in unit! Assigned 1 car garage parking! Amenities includes gym, large outdoor terrace with fire pit, bike storage, & meeting room/club room, & more! Just blocks from the new Harris Teeter shopping center! Metro Bus right in front of building! With-in minutes to the new Amazon headquarters! Be sure to check out the bike storage room, gym, club house, garage space on P1 #22, and Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S have any available units?
989 BUCHANAN STREET S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S have?
Some of 989 BUCHANAN STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 BUCHANAN STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
989 BUCHANAN STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 BUCHANAN STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 989 BUCHANAN STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 989 BUCHANAN STREET S does offer parking.
Does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 989 BUCHANAN STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S have a pool?
No, 989 BUCHANAN STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S have accessible units?
No, 989 BUCHANAN STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 989 BUCHANAN STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 989 BUCHANAN STREET S has units with dishwashers.
