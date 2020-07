Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS OASIS IN AN UNBELIEVEABLE LOCATION. THIS HOME HAS BEEN ALOMOST TOTALLY UDATED. 2-LEVEL, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATH END-UNIT HOME. BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THE NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW KITCHEN, NEW FLOORING... 2 PARKING SPACES OUT FRONT, SPACIOUS ROOMY, PRIVATE END-UNIT. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE. WALK-OUT TO BACKYARD PATIO. LOCATED WITHIN A COUPLE OF MINUTES OF 395 AND WITHIN 10 MINUTES FROM THE NEW AMAZON HEADQUARTERS.