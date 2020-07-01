924 N. Liberty Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fcf4f208b ---- 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home features wood floors on main and upper levels, built-ins, fireplace, and crown molding. Kitchen boasts granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, and walk out to patio. Finished basement (not pictured) offers built in wood shelving, updated bath with soaking tub, laundry/storage, and walk up stairs to yard. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed (rebuild in July 2019). Walk to Bon Air park\'s rose garden, Four Mile Run/W&OD biking, jogging trails. Steps to Metro bus, minutes to East Falls Church and Ballston Metro.