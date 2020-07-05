910 26th Pl S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/24b974b06b ---- This Home Has Beautiful Landscaping and Located in One of Arlington\'s Prettiest Neighborhoods. New Paint, Hardwood Floors Throughout Main and Upper Levels, Remodeled Bathroom. Enjoy Sunroom which Leads Out to the Patio Area and Private Fully Fenced Backyard. Balcony Off Bedroom, Finished Basement with Storage Space. Nearby Schools Include Calvary Children\'s School, Gunston Middle School and Oakridge Elementary School. Available For Immediate Move in. Schedule a Private Showing Today! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit