905 S ROLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully landscaping surrounds this 2-level condo offering 2 full bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level with wood flooring throughout. Lower level has tons of upgrades including granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen with pass through to living area and brick fireplace. Washer/dryer included. Rear patio. One assigned parking spot included with the unit. Fireplace is decorative. Come see today!