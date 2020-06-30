All apartments in Arlington
905 S ROLFE STREET

905 South Rolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 South Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully landscaping surrounds this 2-level condo offering 2 full bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level with wood flooring throughout. Lower level has tons of upgrades including granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen with pass through to living area and brick fireplace. Washer/dryer included. Rear patio. One assigned parking spot included with the unit. Fireplace is decorative. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 S ROLFE STREET have any available units?
905 S ROLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 S ROLFE STREET have?
Some of 905 S ROLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 S ROLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
905 S ROLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 S ROLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 905 S ROLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 905 S ROLFE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 905 S ROLFE STREET offers parking.
Does 905 S ROLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 S ROLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 S ROLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 905 S ROLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 905 S ROLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 905 S ROLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 905 S ROLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 S ROLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.

