Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious two level townhouse with 2 BR and 1 den on the upper level along with a full bath and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The lower level/ground level has a spacious living room, a kitchen with dining area and a powder room. Fairly new windows, HVAC and water heater. Good location, with proximity to Clarendon and Metro and close to capital.