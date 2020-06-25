856 KENSINGTON ST N

Amenities
An application has been approved pending lease signing for this Cottage-cute Brockwood Cape, 1.3 mi to Ballston Metro and the exciting new Ballston Quarter area. One block to 100's of acres of parks & trails + tennis, ballfields and play areas. Nooks, crannies, archways, window seats, yard for play, garden and/or entertaining. Pretty neighborhood with tree-lined, no-thru streets. Surprisingly spacious, light-filled spaces, "Pottery Barn" paint palette, gleaming hardwoods, cheerful kitchen. Updated baths, windows & appliances. Fin LL with walkout stairs. Available July 8th. No smokers, no pets.