856 KENSINGTON ST N

Amenities

parking recently renovated tennis court microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

An application has been approved pending lease signing for this Cottage-cute Brockwood Cape, 1.3 mi to Ballston Metro and the exciting new Ballston Quarter area. One block to 100's of acres of parks & trails + tennis, ballfields and play areas. Nooks, crannies, archways, window seats, yard for play, garden and/or entertaining. Pretty neighborhood with tree-lined, no-thru streets. Surprisingly spacious, light-filled spaces, "Pottery Barn" paint palette, gleaming hardwoods, cheerful kitchen. Updated baths, windows & appliances. Fin LL with walkout stairs. Available July 8th. No smokers, no pets.