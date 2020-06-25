All apartments in Arlington
856 KENSINGTON ST N
856 KENSINGTON ST N

856 North Kensington Street · No Longer Available
Location

856 North Kensington Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
tennis court
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
An application has been approved pending lease signing for this Cottage-cute Brockwood Cape, 1.3 mi to Ballston Metro and the exciting new Ballston Quarter area. One block to 100's of acres of parks & trails + tennis, ballfields and play areas. Nooks, crannies, archways, window seats, yard for play, garden and/or entertaining. Pretty neighborhood with tree-lined, no-thru streets. Surprisingly spacious, light-filled spaces, "Pottery Barn" paint palette, gleaming hardwoods, cheerful kitchen. Updated baths, windows & appliances. Fin LL with walkout stairs. Available July 8th. No smokers, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

856 KENSINGTON ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of 856 KENSINGTON ST N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
856 KENSINGTON ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 856 KENSINGTON ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Yes, 856 KENSINGTON ST N offers parking.
No, 856 KENSINGTON ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 856 KENSINGTON ST N does not have a pool.
No, 856 KENSINGTON ST N does not have accessible units.
No, 856 KENSINGTON ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
