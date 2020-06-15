All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 16 2019

839 S GLEBE ROAD

839 South Glebe Road
Location

839 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Steps from the Columbia Pike corridor -- commuter's dream with express bus service to DC and Pentagon. Restaurants and shops an easy walk or ride. Enjoy city living at a fraction of the price and hassle of the orange line. Move-in ready! Fully remodeled duplex with lots of light and beautiful hardwoods. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, fantastic open kitchen (all renovated 2016) with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite counters. Separate laundry room. Off street parking for 2-3 cars. Home is above street level and set back from Glebe with a front and back yard. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

