839 S GLEBE ROAD

Location! Steps from the Columbia Pike corridor -- commuter's dream with express bus service to DC and Pentagon. Restaurants and shops an easy walk or ride. Enjoy city living at a fraction of the price and hassle of the orange line. Move-in ready! Fully remodeled duplex with lots of light and beautiful hardwoods. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, fantastic open kitchen (all renovated 2016) with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite counters. Separate laundry room. Off street parking for 2-3 cars. Home is above street level and set back from Glebe with a front and back yard. Don't let this one get away!