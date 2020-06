Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

THIS RENTAL UNIT IS WITHIN A NICE SOLID-BRICK THREE UNIT BUILDING. THE UNIT THAT IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT IS LOCATED ON THE TOP FLOOR. WALK TO CRYSTAL CITY OR PENTAGON CITY AS WELL AS 23RD STREET SHOPS & RESTAURANTS, COSTCO, AND PENTAGON CITY MALL. COMMON LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER & DRYER IN THE LOWER LEVEL. TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES. 600 SQ FT LIVING SPACE.