817 N JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 N JEFFERSON STREET

817 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 North Jefferson Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
tennis court
OUTSTANDING LOCATION & PRICE>Short walk to BALLSTON METRO (only 1.1 mile), take bus around the corner, or an easy drive to downtown>3 Level brick home w/character>Light, bright & move-in ready>Newly REFINISHED beautiful Wood floors>Fireplace in Living room>Kitchen w/sunny b-fast room addition>Lower level rec. room with NEW carpeting>Easy access to Bike Trail, near multiple Grocery stores, schools>Blocks to bike paths, parks, tennis, basketball, tennis, recreation>Gas furnace & central AC>Big, fenced rear yard w/Fire Pit>Good storage>BONUS: Rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING>Sorry, No smokers please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
817 N JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 817 N JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
817 N JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 817 N JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 817 N JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 N JEFFERSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 817 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 817 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 N JEFFERSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

