817 N JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit tennis court

OUTSTANDING LOCATION & PRICE>Short walk to BALLSTON METRO (only 1.1 mile), take bus around the corner, or an easy drive to downtown>3 Level brick home w/character>Light, bright & move-in ready>Newly REFINISHED beautiful Wood floors>Fireplace in Living room>Kitchen w/sunny b-fast room addition>Lower level rec. room with NEW carpeting>Easy access to Bike Trail, near multiple Grocery stores, schools>Blocks to bike paths, parks, tennis, basketball, tennis, recreation>Gas furnace & central AC>Big, fenced rear yard w/Fire Pit>Good storage>BONUS: Rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING>Sorry, No smokers please