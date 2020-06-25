817 N JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities
OUTSTANDING LOCATION & PRICE>Short walk to BALLSTON METRO (only 1.1 mile), take bus around the corner, or an easy drive to downtown>3 Level brick home w/character>Light, bright & move-in ready>Newly REFINISHED beautiful Wood floors>Fireplace in Living room>Kitchen w/sunny b-fast room addition>Lower level rec. room with NEW carpeting>Easy access to Bike Trail, near multiple Grocery stores, schools>Blocks to bike paths, parks, tennis, basketball, tennis, recreation>Gas furnace & central AC>Big, fenced rear yard w/Fire Pit>Good storage>BONUS: Rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING>Sorry, No smokers please