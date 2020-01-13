805 North Greenbrier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charmin 4BD/2.5BA house with a beautiful large fenced-in yard. Four bedrooms with two updated full baths on the upper level with a separate laundry room. Master BR has an en suite Bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring on the main and upper level. Light-filled main level has modern updated kitchen with a breakfast room. The kitchen opens onto the backyard. Main level has welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace, dinning room, den and sun room. Basement has a finished carpeted family room and an unfinished work-room. Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. The fenced in backyard has a stone patio and a shed for storage. Great Location! About a mile away from the Ballston Metro station, close proximity to the buses and a trail at the end of the street. Pets case by case only dogs.



OPEN HOUSE : Sat July 20th from 12pm to 1pm.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.