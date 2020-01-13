All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:53 PM

805 North Greenbrier Street

805 North Greenbrier Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 North Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charmin 4BD/2.5BA house with a beautiful large fenced-in yard. Four bedrooms with two updated full baths on the upper level with a separate laundry room. Master BR has an en suite Bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring on the main and upper level. Light-filled main level has modern updated kitchen with a breakfast room. The kitchen opens onto the backyard. Main level has welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace, dinning room, den and sun room. Basement has a finished carpeted family room and an unfinished work-room. Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. The fenced in backyard has a stone patio and a shed for storage. Great Location! About a mile away from the Ballston Metro station, close proximity to the buses and a trail at the end of the street. Pets case by case only dogs.

OPEN HOUSE : Sat July 20th from 12pm to 1pm.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 North Greenbrier Street have any available units?
805 North Greenbrier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 North Greenbrier Street have?
Some of 805 North Greenbrier Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 North Greenbrier Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 North Greenbrier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 North Greenbrier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 North Greenbrier Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 North Greenbrier Street offer parking?
No, 805 North Greenbrier Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 North Greenbrier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 North Greenbrier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 North Greenbrier Street have a pool?
No, 805 North Greenbrier Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 North Greenbrier Street have accessible units?
No, 805 North Greenbrier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 North Greenbrier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 North Greenbrier Street has units with dishwashers.
