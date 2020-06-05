750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

750 S Dickerson St #410 203 Available 09/01/19 EXCELLENT ARLINGTON / ALEXANDRIA LOCATION - EXCELLENT LOCATION AT ARLINGTON / ALEXANDRIA!!! THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 1 MOVE IN!!! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED 42" KITCHEN CABINETS WITH PULLOUTS AND OTHER OPTIONS!!! GRANITE COUNTERS AND TOP LEDGE FOR CONVERSATIONS AND EATING!!! UPGRADED LIGHTS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!! WOOD FLOORS IN THE APARTMENT!!! FULL 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM!!!



(RLNE5091312)