Last updated August 26 2019 at 12:59 PM

750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408

750 S Dickerson St · No Longer Available
Location

750 S Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
750 S Dickerson St #410 203 Available 09/01/19 EXCELLENT ARLINGTON / ALEXANDRIA LOCATION - EXCELLENT LOCATION AT ARLINGTON / ALEXANDRIA!!! THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 1 MOVE IN!!! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED 42" KITCHEN CABINETS WITH PULLOUTS AND OTHER OPTIONS!!! GRANITE COUNTERS AND TOP LEDGE FOR CONVERSATIONS AND EATING!!! UPGRADED LIGHTS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!! WOOD FLOORS IN THE APARTMENT!!! FULL 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM!!!

(RLNE5091312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 have any available units?
750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 have?
Some of 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 currently offering any rent specials?
750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 pet-friendly?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 offer parking?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 does not offer parking.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 have a pool?
Yes, 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 has a pool.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 have accessible units?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET SOUTH 408 does not have units with dishwashers.

