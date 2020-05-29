All apartments in Arlington
724 15TH STREET S

724 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

724 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro. One block from the updated Pentagon City Mall, Costco, restaurants and much much more! 1 assigned off street parking space. Extremely spacious TH throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Walk-out basement onto private patio. Huge galley style kitchen with cut out and serving island into the dining room/living room area. Available 9/1/2019. Call Property Specialists for an appointment to see this wonderful TH at 703-525-7010. Approximate Sq. Feet : 1426LR: 12x9 DR: 12x9 KIT: 12x10 MBR: 15x13 2ndBR: 12x10 3rdBR: 12x9 Lower Level: Tile flooring. Living dining room, kitchen, ~ bath, and laundry roomEntry Level : hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, hallway bathroom, master bathroomSchools : ES: Oakridge MS: JeffersonHS: WakefieldRec Facilities : Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 15TH STREET S have any available units?
724 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 724 15TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
724 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 724 15TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 724 15TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 724 15TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 724 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 15TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 15TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 724 15TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 724 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 724 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 724 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 15TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
