724 15TH STREET S

Amenities
3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro. One block from the updated Pentagon City Mall, Costco, restaurants and much much more! 1 assigned off street parking space. Extremely spacious TH throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Walk-out basement onto private patio. Huge galley style kitchen with cut out and serving island into the dining room/living room area. Available 9/1/2019. Call Property Specialists for an appointment to see this wonderful TH at 703-525-7010. Approximate Sq. Feet : 1426LR: 12x9 DR: 12x9 KIT: 12x10 MBR: 15x13 2ndBR: 12x10 3rdBR: 12x9 Lower Level: Tile flooring. Living dining room, kitchen, ~ bath, and laundry roomEntry Level : hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, hallway bathroom, master bathroomSchools : ES: Oakridge MS: JeffersonHS: WakefieldRec Facilities : Pool