Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM

700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303

700 South Arlington Mill Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

700 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
This is Your New Happy Place!!!Roof Top Terrace Oasis, Updated 1 BR, with view of the trees & parkland of WO&D Bike path. Very private & Sought after location. Good condition: new vinyl windows, freshly painted with designer colors ,updated kitchen and bath. Floors are updated ceramic tile, throughout. Pets on a case by case basis. Common area Basement level has your Bike room, personal storage unit and a Shared laundry. It is well lighted and convenient.Apply online . See my video online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 have any available units?
700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 have?
Some of 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 currently offering any rent specials?
700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 is pet friendly.
Does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 offer parking?
Yes, 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 offers parking.
Does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 have a pool?
No, 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 does not have a pool.
Does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 have accessible units?
No, 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303 has units with dishwashers.
