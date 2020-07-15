700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303

Amenities
This is Your New Happy Place!!!Roof Top Terrace Oasis, Updated 1 BR, with view of the trees & parkland of WO&D Bike path. Very private & Sought after location. Good condition: new vinyl windows, freshly painted with designer colors ,updated kitchen and bath. Floors are updated ceramic tile, throughout. Pets on a case by case basis. Common area Basement level has your Bike room, personal storage unit and a Shared laundry. It is well lighted and convenient.Apply online . See my video online