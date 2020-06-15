6908 Fairfax Drive Unit

Amenities

Newer Home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath Basement apartment for rent Available great for interns,travel Nurses, grad student, contractors, we are 15-20 mins walk to the Clarendon metro stop and on the ART bus line. Walking distance to two groceries stores, 24 cvs , walgreens, dunkin donuts, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, dry cleaner, the burger joint, so many walkable amenties. 60 inch flat screen TV with cable DVR included Utilities are Included minus a quarterly water bill includes all utilities: Verizon Fios TV with premium channels HBO go, SHOWTIME anytime, Cinemax, Starz, The movie Channel, Flix, Epix,etc & internet,wifi, gas, electric, minus H20 billed quarterly. All you need is to bring your clothes and yourself ;) Deposit of 350 required due at approval. Basement apt and Room is a very large. We are looking for a respectful drama free roommate without pet, cleans and no smoking. Email me if interested