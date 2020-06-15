All apartments in Arlington
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit

6908 Fairfax Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6908 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Newer Home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath Basement apartment for rent Available great for interns,travel Nurses, grad student, contractors, we are 15-20 mins walk to the Clarendon metro stop and on the ART bus line. Walking distance to two groceries stores, 24 cvs , walgreens, dunkin donuts, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, dry cleaner, the burger joint, so many walkable amenties. 60 inch flat screen TV with cable DVR included Utilities are Included minus a quarterly water bill includes all utilities: Verizon Fios TV with premium channels HBO go, SHOWTIME anytime, Cinemax, Starz, The movie Channel, Flix, Epix,etc & internet,wifi, gas, electric, minus H20 billed quarterly. All you need is to bring your clothes and yourself ;) Deposit of 350 required due at approval. Basement apt and Room is a very large. We are looking for a respectful drama free roommate without pet, cleans and no smoking. Email me if interested

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit have any available units?
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit is pet friendly.
Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit offer parking?
No, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit does not offer parking.
Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit have a pool?
No, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit have accessible units?
No, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 Fairfax Drive Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
