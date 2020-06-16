All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6789 Little Falls Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6789 Little Falls Rd
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:56 PM

6789 Little Falls Rd

6789 Little Falls Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6789 Little Falls Rd, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Fully updated 4BR/3BA sun-drenched rambler. Close proximity to East Falls Church Metro, main transportation arteries, the Pentagon, cultural and commercial centers in and around North Arlington, Tysons, DC and Maryland.Fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and European cabinets. Repaved patio for kids' biking or playing hoops. Just redone large deck with night lights--ready to entertain large groups late into the night. Professionally tended lawns and two developed vegetable plots (great for cucumbers, potatoes and tomatoes). Bright, renovated Family room/Bedroom. Three spacious bedrooms (each fits Queen size bed) with walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Full-sized magnetic board on kids' walk-in for art and notes. Gas fireplace in Living Rm and wood fireplace in Family room. One bathroom downstairs and two upstairs, TOTO sinks/toilets and a nice tub. Energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, skylights, recessed lights, new central AC & force-air heating unit, roof insulation. Two house entries and an emergency exit under the deck. Mudroom with walk in closet off of two park spot driveway. Lower level includes big laundry room with new LG washer and efficient large gas dryer and 20 storage cabinets. Finished basement for gym, office, playroom or extra storage. New treadmill and other gym equipment available.Close proximity to cafes, yoga studios and parks. Choose nearby I-66 or the W&OD and Custis bike trails to get to Main State, FSI, the Pentagon, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks or the DC museums in less than 30 mins.Close to Falls Church City's Farmers Market.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Karen Fifield 202 766 9246
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6789 Little Falls Rd have any available units?
6789 Little Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6789 Little Falls Rd have?
Some of 6789 Little Falls Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6789 Little Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6789 Little Falls Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6789 Little Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6789 Little Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6789 Little Falls Rd offer parking?
No, 6789 Little Falls Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6789 Little Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6789 Little Falls Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6789 Little Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 6789 Little Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6789 Little Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 6789 Little Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6789 Little Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6789 Little Falls Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University