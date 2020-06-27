6524 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD

Amenities
Situated at the highest point in Arlington, this 1950s original Broyhill home has been beautifully maintained and improved. Great use of space with over 2,000 square feet finished on 2 levels. Upper floor has hardwoods throughout the formal living, dining, great room (kitchen & family room) and 2 bedrooms. Lower level is fully finished with a large recreation room, full bathroom, third bedroom, laundry area and a walk out to side yard. Private rear yard is fenced with a large shed, storage space in the crawl space, slate patio and deck/stairwell to great room.Approximately 15 minute walk to Orange line metro stop at E Falls Church and 30 minute commute to Federal Washington. Public pool and tennis courts are nearby. Public Schools: Tuckahoe Elementary, Williamsburg Middle, Yorktown HS. Close to Langley HS, McLean HS, Jeb Stuart & St James Catholic. The Northern Virginia Bike (1/2 mile away) trail connects to over 90 miles of bike trail; goes 26 miles from here beyond Washington-Dulles International Airport. Landlord prefers 24 month lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, yard maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pets case by case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and monthly rent charge ($25/pet). Minimum income qualifications $124k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.