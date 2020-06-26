Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

6512 N. 22nd Street Available 08/09/19 3 Bdrm + Den, 3.5 Ba End Twhs just 2 Blks to E. F Ch Metro, Avail 8/9/19 2 prkg space. - Spacious, well-maintained 3 Bdrm End Townhome 2 blocks from the East Falls Church Metro * Has 2 Assigned Prkg Spaces, * Upper level has Mstr Suite with nicely updated Bathroom, 2 Additional Bedrooms and Updated Hallway Full Bath *Main level has Living Room, Formal Dining Rm, Pwdr Rm, Eat-in kitchen with newer appliances * Hardwood floors on main level * Lower level has engineered wood floors, Wood Burning Fireplace and large Wet Bar; Den and Full Bath; Rec Rm has walkout sliding doors, to a brick-walled patio and gate to the broad grassy common area. 2 assigned parking spots. NO PETS * No Smkg, On line application.



No smoking, no pets.



Lease terms: 1 to 3 years

Available August 9, 2019



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household annual income 40 x mo. rent, (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Licensed Realtor.

Better Homes & Garden Real Estate Premier,

450 N. Washington St Suite M Falls Church VA 22046



For information and showings call Robert 703 307-5091, Robert@bhgpremier.com

or email with your phone number.

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3201590)