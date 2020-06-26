All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

6512 N. 22nd Street

6512 22nd St N · No Longer Available
Location

6512 22nd St N, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
6512 N. 22nd Street Available 08/09/19 3 Bdrm + Den, 3.5 Ba End Twhs just 2 Blks to E. F Ch Metro, Avail 8/9/19 2 prkg space. - Spacious, well-maintained 3 Bdrm End Townhome 2 blocks from the East Falls Church Metro * Has 2 Assigned Prkg Spaces, * Upper level has Mstr Suite with nicely updated Bathroom, 2 Additional Bedrooms and Updated Hallway Full Bath *Main level has Living Room, Formal Dining Rm, Pwdr Rm, Eat-in kitchen with newer appliances * Hardwood floors on main level * Lower level has engineered wood floors, Wood Burning Fireplace and large Wet Bar; Den and Full Bath; Rec Rm has walkout sliding doors, to a brick-walled patio and gate to the broad grassy common area. 2 assigned parking spots. NO PETS * No Smkg, On line application.

No smoking, no pets.

Lease terms: 1 to 3 years
Available August 9, 2019

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household annual income 40 x mo. rent, (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Licensed Realtor.
Better Homes & Garden Real Estate Premier,
450 N. Washington St Suite M Falls Church VA 22046

For information and showings call Robert 703 307-5091, Robert@bhgpremier.com
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3201590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 N. 22nd Street have any available units?
6512 N. 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 N. 22nd Street have?
Some of 6512 N. 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 N. 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6512 N. 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 N. 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6512 N. 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6512 N. 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6512 N. 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 6512 N. 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 N. 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 N. 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 6512 N. 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6512 N. 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6512 N. 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 N. 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 N. 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
