Amenities
6512 N. 22nd Street Available 08/09/19 3 Bdrm + Den, 3.5 Ba End Twhs just 2 Blks to E. F Ch Metro, Avail 8/9/19 2 prkg space. - Spacious, well-maintained 3 Bdrm End Townhome 2 blocks from the East Falls Church Metro * Has 2 Assigned Prkg Spaces, * Upper level has Mstr Suite with nicely updated Bathroom, 2 Additional Bedrooms and Updated Hallway Full Bath *Main level has Living Room, Formal Dining Rm, Pwdr Rm, Eat-in kitchen with newer appliances * Hardwood floors on main level * Lower level has engineered wood floors, Wood Burning Fireplace and large Wet Bar; Den and Full Bath; Rec Rm has walkout sliding doors, to a brick-walled patio and gate to the broad grassy common area. 2 assigned parking spots. NO PETS * No Smkg, On line application.
No smoking, no pets.
Lease terms: 1 to 3 years
Available August 9, 2019
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household annual income 40 x mo. rent, (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).
Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Licensed Realtor.
Better Homes & Garden Real Estate Premier,
450 N. Washington St Suite M Falls Church VA 22046
For information and showings call Robert 703 307-5091, Robert@bhgpremier.com
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.
This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3201590)