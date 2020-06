Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this charming 3br/2ba stone front detached home featuring a fireplace, Florida room, fenced backyard and much more! Conveniently located 0.4 miles from East Falls Church Metro, lovely, quiet street yet minutes from I66 and Lee Hwy - Perfect for an easy commute into DC! Property is professionally managed. Pay rent and request maintenance online. Just down the street from popular haunts such as Westover market, Lost Dog and Italian Store!