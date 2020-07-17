Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6207 N. 29th St. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Brick Rambler in North Arlington Virginia - Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh and bright 1 level with no basement, single family home in the heart of Arlington! Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a BREEZE! Bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Kitchen is well equipped with GAS RANGE, dishwasher, fridge, along with the washer and dryer. Home is in a prime location! Please contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for more information.



(RLNE5875630)