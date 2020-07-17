All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6207 N. 29th St.

6207 29th St N · (571) 501-3894 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6207 29th St N, Arlington, VA 22207
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6207 N. 29th St. · Avail. Aug 15

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6207 N. 29th St. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Brick Rambler in North Arlington Virginia - Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh and bright 1 level with no basement, single family home in the heart of Arlington! Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a BREEZE! Bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Kitchen is well equipped with GAS RANGE, dishwasher, fridge, along with the washer and dryer. Home is in a prime location! Please contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for more information.

(RLNE5875630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 N. 29th St. have any available units?
6207 N. 29th St. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 N. 29th St. have?
Some of 6207 N. 29th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 N. 29th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6207 N. 29th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 N. 29th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 N. 29th St. is pet friendly.
Does 6207 N. 29th St. offer parking?
No, 6207 N. 29th St. does not offer parking.
Does 6207 N. 29th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 N. 29th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 N. 29th St. have a pool?
No, 6207 N. 29th St. does not have a pool.
Does 6207 N. 29th St. have accessible units?
No, 6207 N. 29th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 N. 29th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 N. 29th St. has units with dishwashers.
