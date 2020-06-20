All apartments in Arlington
612 15th St S Apt B

612 15th Street South · (703) 271-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt B · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
1 Blk to METRO - 3 BR/2.5 BA - Property Id: 287475

3 BR
2.5 Bath
1572 Sq Ft, 2-Level Unit
Newly renovated
Off-street parking
All new GE stainless steel kitchen appliances
-Double-oven wifi-connected range
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Refrig w/ice maker & water in the door
Full-size washer and dryer
Central heat/air w/air scrubber to remove allergens, bacteria, and viruses
Lighted closets in all bedroom
All new draperies and blinds
Wood-burning fireplace
Covered patio
Exterior storage
All rooms wired for cable TV
Community pool

1 Blk to Pentagon City METRO rail and METRO bus transit station
1 Blk to AMAZON HQ2 (under construction)
15 min walk to Pentagon
Arlington County Zone 1A parking in addition to assigned off-street parking
Nearby shopping: Fashion Centre (aka Pentagon City Mall), Pentagon Row, Costco, Whole Food, Crystal City
Easy access to the Mt Vernon Trail
Convenient to Reagan National Airport (20 min walk or 2 Metro stops)
Bicycle lanes and multiple Capital Bikeshare stations

No pets, no smoking
1-year lease req
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287475
Property Id 287475

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 15th St S Apt B have any available units?
612 15th St S Apt B has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 15th St S Apt B have?
Some of 612 15th St S Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 15th St S Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
612 15th St S Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 15th St S Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 612 15th St S Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 612 15th St S Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 612 15th St S Apt B does offer parking.
Does 612 15th St S Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 15th St S Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 15th St S Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 612 15th St S Apt B has a pool.
Does 612 15th St S Apt B have accessible units?
No, 612 15th St S Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 612 15th St S Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 15th St S Apt B has units with dishwashers.
