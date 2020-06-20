612 15th St S Apt B

Amenities
1 Blk to METRO - 3 BR/2.5 BA - Property Id: 287475
3 BR
2.5 Bath
1572 Sq Ft, 2-Level Unit
Newly renovated
Off-street parking
All new GE stainless steel kitchen appliances
-Double-oven wifi-connected range
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Refrig w/ice maker & water in the door
Full-size washer and dryer
Central heat/air w/air scrubber to remove allergens, bacteria, and viruses
Lighted closets in all bedroom
All new draperies and blinds
Wood-burning fireplace
Covered patio
Exterior storage
All rooms wired for cable TV
Community pool
1 Blk to Pentagon City METRO rail and METRO bus transit station
1 Blk to AMAZON HQ2 (under construction)
15 min walk to Pentagon
Arlington County Zone 1A parking in addition to assigned off-street parking
Nearby shopping: Fashion Centre (aka Pentagon City Mall), Pentagon Row, Costco, Whole Food, Crystal City
Easy access to the Mt Vernon Trail
Convenient to Reagan National Airport (20 min walk or 2 Metro stops)
Bicycle lanes and multiple Capital Bikeshare stations
No pets, no smoking
1-year lease req
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287475
