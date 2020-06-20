612 15th St S Apt B

Amenities

1 Blk to METRO - 3 BR/2.5 BA - Property Id: 287475



3 BR

2.5 Bath

1572 Sq Ft, 2-Level Unit

Newly renovated

Off-street parking

All new GE stainless steel kitchen appliances

-Double-oven wifi-connected range

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Refrig w/ice maker & water in the door

Full-size washer and dryer

Central heat/air w/air scrubber to remove allergens, bacteria, and viruses

Lighted closets in all bedroom

All new draperies and blinds

Wood-burning fireplace

Covered patio

Exterior storage

All rooms wired for cable TV

Community pool



1 Blk to Pentagon City METRO rail and METRO bus transit station

1 Blk to AMAZON HQ2 (under construction)

15 min walk to Pentagon

Arlington County Zone 1A parking in addition to assigned off-street parking

Nearby shopping: Fashion Centre (aka Pentagon City Mall), Pentagon Row, Costco, Whole Food, Crystal City

Easy access to the Mt Vernon Trail

Convenient to Reagan National Airport (20 min walk or 2 Metro stops)

Bicycle lanes and multiple Capital Bikeshare stations



No pets, no smoking

1-year lease req

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287475

No Pets Allowed



